Spartanburg Co. Dist. 3 postpones all varsity football practices, games after student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County School District Three said all varsity football practices and games have been postponed after they were made aware of a student-athlete testing positive for COVID-19.

According to a news release, the student is asymptomatic and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control believes the student caught the virus outside of school

District officials said all varsity football practices and games are postponed until Sept. 28, 2020.

“For the sake of all our students and staff’s safety, we will be following DHEC’s recommendation to have all varsity football players considered close contacts quarantine during the next 14 days,” according to the release. “Any student within close contact of the asymptomatic students has also been notified by Broome High School.