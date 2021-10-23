Spartanburg Co. District 4 schools make plans for realignment, construction of new high school

WOODRUFF, S.C. (WSPA) – With more people moving to the Upstate, Spartanburg Co. schools are now planning to accommodate additional families and their children.

District four officials are working on the realignment of its schools. This comes as the school board voted unanimously last month to create more space for students and begin plans to build a new high school in Woodruff.

Under the new plan, Woodruff schools will be shifted.

“Our schools are full now,” Dr. William Rallie Liston, Superintendent of Spartanburg County School District Four said.

In an effort to create more space for students, the primary school is expected to be the new location for pre-K through first grade and the elementary school will house second and third grade. Woodruff’s current middle school will become an intermediate school for fourth and fifth graders, and the current high school is expected to be the site of learning for middle schoolers, sixth through eighth graders.

District officials are currently in the process of developing plans for a brand-new high school to be built as well. It will house grades nine through twelve.

“We’ve been in the process of acquiring the land, which has become more difficult in here because developers have bought most of the land in the area,” Dr. Liston said. “We know the school will be in proximity of these schools that exist. Our four schools now are within walking distance of each other. This school will be below our primary elementary school within a half of a mile.”

For now, that is the district’s plan. All of the realignment is pending approval from the community.

“We’ll have to have a referendum next year. And the people in this community, in district four, will have to decide what they want,” Dr. Liston explained.

The decision will determine if a new high school will be built in Woodruff, or not.

“It’s going to take the voice of the people to build the school. It’s not just the people who have children in school. It’s going to take people in the community, grandparents, relatives, and people that just care about the children. Because that’s what it’s about,” Dr. Liston said.

While the process is still in its early stages, district leaders are excited for the change.

“It’s an exciting time, but it’s also a challenging time, but we are going to embrace it and we are going to hope and pray for the best,” said Liston.

Dr. Liston tells 7News that if all of the plans are approved, the new high school would be expected in the Fall of 2025.