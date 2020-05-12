Spartanburg Co. Emergency Management promotes alert system

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — Spartanburg County Emergency Management wants more residents to make use of its free alerts system.

The system, called CodeRED, notifies subscribers of any emergent situations in their respective areas. Any time there is a severe weather alert issued by the National Weather Service’s GSP office, an evacuation order, a missing person search or a law enforcement manhunt, those who sign up for the service will know.

But, there’s a catch: Only residents who sign up with the system will get the alerts sent to their phone.

“We’d rather people register on days like today, when there’s no severe weather and they aren’t as emotional and excited and having to take life-saving action,” said Doug Bryson, the emergency management director for Spartanburg County.

There are several ways to sign up for the free service. Here’s how you can do it: