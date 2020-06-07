Spartanburg Co. EMS responds to emergency plane landing

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County firefighters responded to an emergency plane landing in Woodruff Saturday night, the fire department said.

According to the Spartanburg County Fire Department, as of 8 p.m. Saturday night, crews had been on the scene for a couple of hours in the area of Reidville Rd. and Lightwood Knot Rd. in Woodruff, S.C.

The department has not been able to confirm whether or not there are any injuries, and the reason for the emergency landing is currently unknown.

7 News has a crew headed to the scene and will provide more updates when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Senior Standouts
Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories