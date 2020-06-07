Spartanburg Co. EMS responds to emergency plane landing

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County firefighters responded to an emergency plane landing in Woodruff Saturday night, the fire department said.

According to the Spartanburg County Fire Department, as of 8 p.m. Saturday night, crews had been on the scene for a couple of hours in the area of Reidville Rd. and Lightwood Knot Rd. in Woodruff, S.C.

The department has not been able to confirm whether or not there are any injuries, and the reason for the emergency landing is currently unknown.

7 News has a crew headed to the scene and will provide more updates when more information becomes available.