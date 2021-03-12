Spartanburg Co. father pushing for gun safety, education after 15-year-old son shot and killed

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A deadly shooting that took the life of a 15-year-old in Spartanburg County is being ruled as accidental. It happened at a home in Inman in February.

A smile Mark Orduna will never see again, other than in his memory and photos.

“I’ve been playing it in my head, I just can see my son sitting there, the bullet hit him right in the forehead,” said Mark Orduna whose son was shot and killed.

It was a smile that belonged to his son, Christian who they called Koko. His life was taken from him by what investigators have deemed an accidental shooting. It all happened February 21 at the home of one of Koko’s longtime friends.

“They were just being curious young men and they got a couple of his dad’s weapons. He handed a weapon to the young man, thinking it was unloaded and squeezed the trigger and it just unfortunately and very tragically, killed this 15-year-old,” said Spartanburg County Sheriff, Chuck Wright.

Orduna said none of this has been easy and it shouldn’t have happened. Now, he wants to make sure it never does again.

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright told 7 News, they see a handful of accidental shootings each year.

“One accidental shooting is way too many,” Sheriff Wright said.

That’s why he’s stressing the importance of gun safety and education.

Orduna is on a similar mission. He is going to do what he can to stop these tragedies and keep his son’s memory alive. That includes handing out gun locks to parents.

“I’m going to try and educate kids the best way I can and help my son out so people don’t forget. His story won’t be forgotten,” said Orduna.

Orduna was a 10th grader at Greer High School. Sheriff Wright said these guns were in a safe at the friend’s house, however the key was resting in the lock.

Orduna told 7 News, he has talked about gun safety with his son before. He plans to hand out pledges saying a firearm won’t be touched or used without an adult’s permission.