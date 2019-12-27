Spartanburg Co. fire service needs outdated, officials say

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Some Spartanburg County fire officials are hoping to update the county’s master fire protection plan in order to improve their service to their communities.

7 News spoke with one of the fire departments that follows this set of guidelines and learned what they think about an update.

“Our mission is to solve people’s problems on the worst day of their lives,” said Roebuck Fire Department Battalion Chief Chris Harvey. “That’s what we do.”

Harvey has been with the Roebuck Fire Department for 22 years, and in those 22 years, he says he’s seen a lot change.

“In ’92, the majority of our calls would’ve been fire-related. At this department, that may have only been 150 calls a year,” he said. “Now, we’re almost 1,000 calls a year and we run anything from structure fires to hazardous material incidents to wrecks with entrapment to medical calls.”

1992 was the last time the master plan for all Spartanburg County fire departments was updated.

That’s why Harvey–along with several other fire officials in the county–are hoping to get that changed.

“If we’re not changing with the world around us, then we’re not doing justice to the people we’re here to protect,” he said.

Harvey told 7 News he’d love to see communication addressed in the master plan, saying not being able to communicate with other agencies responding to the same incident wastes a lot of time.

“We have to get to get to a completely separate radio–if we’re able to afford that radio and the service fees that come with it–or we have to go through the com center, which is a third party, so it just delays transmission on, quite often, what could be an urgent transmission,” he said.

Harvey said better communication, along with better technology, could be the difference between life and death.

“Show us where we’re going. Show us where our hydrants are located. Getting all of the comments that are pushed through. That being made available to every fire department in the county could drastically change response time,” he said.

Harvey also believes standardized training for all departments is a must.

“If they see a fire truck pull up on scene, they expect five brain surgeon-decathletes to come jumping off that truck and fix their problem; and, honestly, that’s what we owe the citizens,” he said.

And one of the biggest issues, he said, is staffing. He believes fire departments need more paid firefighters.

“With our department, in the last ten years, we’ve seen a 71% decrease in volunteers,” he said.

According to the Chairman of Spartanburg County’s Fire Protection & Prevention Advisory Board, an update to the master plan could take six to eight months. The chairman said they have the money needed to cover the update, they would just need approval from the county council before it can be implemented.