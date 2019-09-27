Spartanburg Co. Landfill fire could burn for days

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A fire at the Spartanburg County Landfill could burn and smolder for days.

North Spartanburg Fire District Assistant Chief Brent Lewis said in a news release that firefighters from several departments have responded to the landfill since a fire started Thursday morning.

The landfill on Little Mountain Road in Wellford is closed as of Friday morning.

Chief Lewis said a fire is burning in the construction and demolition section of the landfill.

“It is likely that this fire will continue to burn/smolder for several days,” Lewis said.

North Spartanburg, Campobello, Inman Community, and Mayo fire crews are using tankers and large brush trucks to control the fire, he said.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is also on site monitoring air quality.

Fire officials tell 7News they don’t believe anything toxic or harmful is burning in the fire.

The Spartanburg County Landfill said in a Facebook post that the landfill and recycling center are closed until further notice.

