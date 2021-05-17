Spartanburg Co. leaders discuss proposed 2021-2022 budget as growth continues in county

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Lots of jobs and even more projects in the works in Spartanburg County. Leaders there believe that is contributing to a boom in people moving to the area. Next year’s Spartanburg County Council’s proposed 2021-2022 fiscal budget may be nearly $19 million more than the current one to keep up with the growth.

A place Elizabeth Ladet is happy to call home.

“I love the community, there’s a lot going on,” said Spartanburg County Resident who moved from Asheville, Elizabeth Ladet.

Same goes for Hannah Sabb. She moved to Spartanburg County two years ago for her job.

“I moved here for work from Wilmington, North Carolina to the booming metropolis of Spartanburg,” Hannah Sabb said who moved to Spartanburg from Wilmington, North Carolina.

She’s far from alone. In fact, data from OneSpartanburg, Inc. shows in 2019, 13 people moved into the county each day. That’s a number Allen Smith said has only gone up since.

“From January 1 to really to the end of last month, more than 3,500 building permits were issued in Spartanburg County, most of them residential. So that tells you growth isn’t coming anymore, growth is here,” said CEO & President of OneSpartanburg, Inc., Allen Smith.

That growth, Spartanburg County Councilman David Britt said has contributed to a lot of job opportunities. Adding, it’s all bringing in a lot of dollars.

“January 1 to May 17, we’ve had over $850 million invested in the county and over 3,098 jobs,” Spartanburg County Councilman, David Britt said.

That money also brings a higher fiscal budget than years past. A budget of around $240 million to be exact. Those dollars are earmarked for things like additional 911 center operators and more positions in the solid waste department, to keep up with the demand.

“Having all the necessities and plus at your fingerprints, you don’t have to travel outside of Spartanburg,” said Councilman Britt.

This proposed budget for 2021-2022 still has one more reading to go. That’s scheduled for the next Spartanburg County Council meeting in June.