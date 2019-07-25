Spartanburg Co. man accused of sexually assaulting girl

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A Spartanburg County man is behind bars more than three years after a girl claims he sexually assaulted her.

Gregg Landrum, 38, is charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor. 

The victim and her mother reported the allegations to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office last year, according to a report. 

Arrest warrants say the victim was between 11 and 14 years old when she was sexually assaulted. The alleged crimes occurred at the victim’s home from August 2015 to May 2016.

Landrum was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center on Tuesday.

He remains jailed under $40,000 bond, according to online jail records.

