Spartanburg Co. man dies after shooting at home

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — A man has died after he was shot at his home in Spartanburg County.

Coroner Rusty Clevenger identified the victim as Daniel Lee Brown, 57, of Robin Circle.

Brown died around 4:30 a.m. Friday at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, Clevenger said in a release.

Brown was hospitalized after the shooting at his home located near Fairforest Road.

Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.

Lieutenant Kevin Bobo, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said there are no suspects at this time.

