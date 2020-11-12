Spartanburg Co. neighbors plead for help after severe flooding

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A neighborhood in Lyman is pleading for help as their homes have fallen victim to habitual flooding.

“The water comes up two feet. It’s a river,” Jeff Calvert said.

Jeff Calvert has lived on Lawrence Street in Lyman for close to 30 years. And, for more than half of that time, he says, he’s dealt with major flooding.

In fact, Calvert said, the flooding happens so often, he keeps a photo album full of pictures from each occasion.

“This wall busted in 2006 because of so much rain,” he said.

Calvert told 7 News he’s worried that, if something’s not done, he’ll lose his home to the water.

“This end of my house is sinking, and it’s causing mold in the top and the floors are buckling,” he said.

Calvert said he’s been forced to make his own repairs, like installing his own pump and building a make-shift dam. He said it’s cost him roughly $30,000 over the course of about 14 years.

“I’ve had to replace heat and air units, air conditioning, and raise everything up,” he said. “I’m tired of spending my money when I pay taxes, just like everybody in this town, and never getting anything from it.”

And Calvert isn’t the only one impacted by the flooding. Several of his neighbors and a nearby daycare have also been affected.

“We’ve dealt with our gym flooding. We’ve also dealt with our entrance area flooding, where most of the parents enter to pick up their kids,” Marquis Richardson, who works at the daycare, said. “We literally had to take our shoes off, roll our pants up, and carry the kids to the cars.”

Marquis Richardson said the flooding sometimes makes it impossible to let the kids play outside.

“It’s kind of like we’re sitting in the middle of a pond,” he said. “It takes two or three days for it to dry up. When the sun is up, after it rained two days before, you still can’t let the kids go out because it’s still completely wet.”

Calvert said he believes a new wall or a sediment pond could help to prevent this from continuing to happen.

“I don’t want to lose my home. I’ve put too much money in it and this is all we’ve got,” he said. “I just wish they would at least try to help me. That’s all I need: some help.”

7 News reached out to the Town of Lyman and the Town Administrator told us they intend to provide a temporary solution and are looking at the possibility of a permanent fix as well. He said the town council plans to have a special-called meeting to address the flooding issues on Monday.