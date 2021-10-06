Spartanburg Co. offering emergency rental assistance program

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County is partnering with local agencies to provide rent and utility assistance to those who’ve been negatively impacted by COVID.

“COVID-19 has affected all of us in one way or another. Some folks are facing financial hardships

because of the pandemic,” a county press release said. “And now that the federal eviction moratorium has ended, it could be even more difficult for people who were already struggling to pay their bills.”

To be eligible, you must have either qualified for unemployment benefits, experienced a reduction in income, or experienced other financial hardships due to the pandemic.

You may also be eligible if your household is at risk of homelessness or you already live in an unsafe or unstable housing situation, county officials said. Examples of this could include staying at a hotel, being at risk of eviction, or staying on a relative’s couch.

Also, your household’s combined gross income can be no more than 80% of the area median income (AMI).

To apply for assistance, contact one of the partners:



Middle Tyger Community Center – (864) 439-7760

Spartanburg Housing – (864) 598-6054

Upstate Family Resource Center – (864) 578-1379

You can also visit the Spartanburg County website for more information.