Spartanburg Co. opens news recycling center in Boiling Springs

BOILING SPRING, S.C (WSPA) – Spartanburg County is opening a new recycling collection center in Boiling Springs.

According to the county, the population reaching nearly 328,000 in Spartanburg Co. the waste increases. the total amount of residential municipal solid waste (MSW) received at Spartanburg Co.’s recycling collection centers increased by approximately 7% from Oct. 1, 2020 to Sept. 30, 2021.

The current Valley Falls Recycling Collection Center has continued to receive the largest amount of waste disposed outside of the Wellford Recycling Collection Center, officials said. This substantial growth influenced the County’s decision to relocate and redesign a larger center in Boiling Springs.

The new center will open on Dec. 15 on Vallet Falls road in an effort to accommodate the increased traffic and growing population in the surrounding area, the county said. The new center will have at least two site operators working from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The former Valley Falls Recycling Center will be closed.

According to officials, the county invested approximately $3 million in this project, with the goal of improving safety and capacity. The center will also house additional recycling shed that will be utilized for recycling antifreeze, cooking oil, lead-acid batteries, oil/gas, oil bottles, oil filters, and paint.