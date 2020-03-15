Spartanburg Co. Parks Dept. suspends after class programs

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Parks Department announced Sunday it will be suspending its adult and after class enrichment programs indefinitely.

“Spartanburg County will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation as health officials make information available,” the department said in a news release Sunday afternoon. “The safety of our community is our primary concern and we appreciate your patience during this time.

You can find updates at spartanburgparks.org or call 864-595-5356.