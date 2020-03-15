1  of  27
Closings and Delays
Advent Lutheran Church-Spindale Advent United Methodist - Simpsonville Bo-Peep Day Care Center Brevard First United Methodist Church Charles Lea Center Coopers Gap Baptist Church Earle Street Baptist - Greenville Emmanuel Baptist Church-Columbus,NC Episcopal Church of the Advent Fairforest Church of God First Baptist Spartanburg First Baptist Spartanburg - Weekday Preschool Florence Baptist Church Fourth Presbyterian - Greenville, SC John Wesley United Methodist Church - Greenville Joy Lutheran Church-Spartanburg Majority Baptist Church Mountain View Baptist - Boiling Springs, SC Mt. Zion CME Church-Cross Anchor,SC New Day Baptist Church Springs Christian Day School St. James United Methodist Church - Spartanburg Summit Church Trinity Preschool Trinity United Methodist Church - Nebo NC Tryon United Methodist Church White Oak Baptist Church

Spartanburg Co. Parks Dept. suspends after class programs

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Parks Department announced Sunday it will be suspending its adult and after class enrichment programs indefinitely.

“Spartanburg County will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation as health officials make information available,” the department said in a news release Sunday afternoon. “The safety of our community is our primary concern and we appreciate your patience during this time.

You can find updates at spartanburgparks.org or call 864-595-5356.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store