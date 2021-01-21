Spartanburg Co. plant to close, 400 people to be laid off

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County plant will soon be closing, putting 400 people out of a job.

But, as the doors at the plant close, economic leaders in Spartanburg County say several other doors will be opening for those affected.

In less than a month, LSC Communications will be shutting down, forcing hundreds of people out of work.

“From the executives who work there to the folks who work in maintenance,” Chairman of Spartanburg County’s Economic Development Board David Britt said.

LSC Communications is a printing company and its Spartanburg County facility is located on Jones Road.

“Phonebooks and the L.L. Bean magazines,” Britt said are some of the things they’ve made over the years. “All of the magazines that you used to get were made right here in Spartanburg and went all over the world.”

Sadly, Britt, said the closure is something they could see coming.

“Markets change. Times change. Now, everything’s digital. Look at what’s happened to the print media,” he said. “Much like Blockbuster. As much as we loved Blockbuster, and we had one of the biggest franchises right here in Spartanburg.”

But, even with the lay-off, Britt said there’s some good news.

“If ever there was a time to have to lose your job because of a closure, now is the time, because we have so many opportunities and so many companies that are ready to roll,” he said. “We are getting ready to hit a white-hot economy.”

Britt said the workers who’ve been impacted shouldn’t have an issue when looking for another job in the county.

In fact, he says some are already being recruited.

“They will have no problem whatsoever finding a great company to team up with,” he said. “Those 400 associates that work out there are being gobbled up as we speak right now.”

His advice to those who will soon be on the job hunt? Don’t give up.

“Just keep your phones on and, if a number doesn’t look right, answer it anyhow, because it’s companies in Spartanburg and in the Upstate calling you,” he said.

Britt told 7 News there are job fairs coming up in the near future, possibly as early as next week, including one at the plant itself.

7 News reached out to the company for comment, but we’re still waiting to hear back.

We’re told the plant won’t officially close until February 18th.