Spartanburg Co. residents say driveways ‘washed out’ days after business took thousands of dollars for work

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A handful of Spartanburg County neighbors told 7 News, they’re out thousands of dollars. They believe they’ve been scammed by the man they hired to work on their driveways. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

Down a long driveway is where Lori Hickerson and her family live on what they call, their dream property.

But part of that dream quickly turned into a nightmare and Hickerson said it started when a man who said he has a driveway seal and coating business, showed up on her porch.

“He began to give a story, I’m ‘x’ company and I would love to do your driveway, I have a lot of leftover gravel today,” Spartanburg County Resident, Lori Hickerson explained.

She told 7 News, he claimed to have over 30 years experience and would finish everything that day but would only take cash. $3,100 later, the work on her driveway was finished.

That is, until the first rainfall.

“Just washed away in ditches down into the street, just washed,” Hickerson said.

She told us, the man promised to come back and make the repairs. That was four months ago.

“If you hit one of them ruts just right, you’re going down,” another Spartanburg County Resident, Michelle Ledford told us.

It’s a similar tale less than a half a mile down the road at Michelle Ledford’s house.

“Been trying to get a hold of him since April and nothing,” Ledford said.

She told us she was approached by the same business, except at her work.

“Kept on and on and he would leave his cards and I said, I’m not interested. Finally he comes and says, I’m finishing a great big job tomorrow, I can give you a really good deal,” said Ledford.

These are stories the Better Business Bureau of the Upstate has heard before.

“Once they do your pavement and leave, it is hard. We haven’t seen with any complaints we’ve seen, where the consumer has gotten their money back,” Vee Daniels explained, the President/CEO of the Better Business Bureau of the Upstate.

7 News called the numbers listed on the business card these neighbors were given but haven’t heard back. There was no address listed on the card. However, neighbors told us the man claimed to be out of Augusta, Georgia.

Hickerson said they’ve had to cough up thousands of additional dollars to get their driveway fixed.

“If you have been taken by this person, you are not the only one,” Hickerson said.

But for Ledford, she doesn’t have more money to waste.

“I’m still making payments on the money I paid him. I didn’t have that kind of money on hand, I had to borrow it,” said Ledford.

Hickerson has been in contact with a handful of other people living nearby that are going through the same situation.

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright told us they hear about an uptick in these kinds of cases every summer. Adding, they are familiar with this man’s last name and are actively investigating the case now.

Daniels with the BBB said she couldn’t find this business registered in the state of South Carolina. She’s also urging people to do their research before handing over this kind of money for a job.

Hickerson told us, she would have never fallen for something like this but the man claimed to have proper credentials and gave a written receipt.