Spartanburg Co. Rifle Drill Team presents colors at Panthers game

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSPA) - The Spartanburg County Rifle Drill Team had the honor of presenting the nation's colors at the Bank of America Stadium, Sunday afternoon.

The team was selected to present the flags just before the Carolina Panthers' season opener.

The Panthers played the Dallas Cowboys.

The team said they considered it a great honor to be selected and able to "present them [The National Colors] as we always do, with pride and honor for the brave men and women who have and continue to defend her!"