Spartanburg Co. road maintenance fee closer to being no more, Greenville Co. discussing possible reimbursements of similar fee

SPARTANBURG CO./GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County leaders are toying with the idea of reimbursing taxpayers a road maintenance fee that has been ruled unconstitutional. This all comes as Spartanburg County leaders are about to officially do away with a similar fee.

Pearlie James just got a new car, which means one of her first stops is Greenville County Square.

“I have a new vehicle. I was concerned about the taxes I have to pay, it’s just too much,” said Greenville County Resident, Pearlie James.

However, the road maintenance fee included on that receipt is a little cheaper than the $25 from last year. It’s now $15.

That’s because $10 of it was ruled unconstitutional by South Carolina’s Supreme Court. The other $15, Greenville County Residents still have to pay.

“It was not included in the lawsuit,” said Greenville County Councilman, Joe Dill.

An Upstate attorney told 7 News, that’s because the $15 was put in place in the late 90’s and essentially, grandfathered in. The $10 tax increase that came a couple years ago, was deemed unconstitutional for being disguised as a fee.

Councilman Joe Dill told us, for Greenville County taxpayers that could possibly mean a reimbursement down the road.

“You would just get a check back from the county, or it would be applied to your tax bill or you could fill out a form and request it be given to you,” Councilman Dill said.

This all comes as Spartanburg County leaders brace for their road maintenance fee to be no more.

“In light of the Supreme Court’s ruling, it was a pretty easy decision for our council to do away with it,” said Spartanburg County Chairman, Manning Lynch.

Come the October tax bills there, the $25 will likely be gone.

But regardless of what county you’re in, drivers told us the roads are in rough shape.

“Greenville has got some bad roads, some roads that need repaired,” said Greenville County Resident, Linda Johnson.

The final reading of the ordinance to repeal the fee in Spartanburg County is scheduled for this Monday.

As for those possible reimbursements in Greenville County, Councilman Dill said to stay tuned.