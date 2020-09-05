Spartanburg Co. school announcement sparks parent reaction

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- A big change coming for many Spartanburg County students.

For the first time since March, they’ll be back in a classroom five days a week.

Spartnaburg School District Six announced that September 28th middle school and elementary school students could come back.

District Five will also start a partial move to five days a week allowing K4 through 1st grade back in the doors first followed by 2nd through 4th grade a week later.

District Five parent, Tiffany Stearns, who has a daughter in 7th grade wants more.

“I do not accept this,” Stearns said. “As a District Five middle school parent, my child is excluded right now from going to school 5 days a week.”

Right now her autistic daughter goes two days a week in person but the other days online.

“I just feel that any child that needs to be in school 5 days a week should be in school 5 days a week regardless of whether they have special needs or not cause even the normal, I guess, people they’re struggling too,” Stearns said.

District Five has not said when older students could transition back to full time classroom instruction.

District spokesperson, Melissa Robinette, says this decision was made with everyone in mind.

“Our number one priority has always been to protect our children and faculty and staff,” Robinette said. “Safety is our top priority. That doesn’t go away and is certainly magnified now that Covid is a part of this.”

Robinette says they have spoken with other parents who are worried about cases rising once everyone is back in the classroom.

However she says they’re ready to handle any situation that comes their way.

“We will consider those situations as they come, but absolutely we’re prepared for that because again we’re not going to keep this virus out of our schools,” Robinette said. “So the best thing we can do is put the protocols we have in place, and to the best of our ability keep students and staff socially distanced.”

School districts say they will monitor the cases and adjust their schedule as needed.

District five also said that if students enrolled in the virtual academy want to come back to in-person learning they can do so at the end of the semester, but only if the district has room in classrooms.