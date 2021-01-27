Spartanburg Co. school celebrates 100 days of school in unique way

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Wednesday marked the 100th day of school for a lot of students in Spartanburg County, but one district celebrated in a unique way.

“This has been a challenging year. Every year in kindergarten is a challenge, but this year itself has been very difficult,” kindergarten teacher Alaina Fowler said.

Because of COVID, this school year has looked a lot different for teachers and students.

“We have to wear a mask every day, we’re behind Plexi-glass, and we have to social distance, and that’s hard–especially in kindergarten–but these kids have just done a phenomenal job,” Fowler said.

Even with a few new obstacles, they’re getting to go through it all together, and some folks told 7 News they wouldn’t want it any other way.

“Being virtual was the hardest thing I’ve ever done as a teacher,” Fowler said. “I did not get to hug my babies or get to see them every day.”

Wednesday marked the 100th day of school at Holly Springs-Motlow Elementary School, and celebrating that milestone has been a tradition for years.

But, this year, it’s a bigger deal than ever before, so they celebrated in a bigger way.

“Today, we celebrate 100 days of laughter, 100 days of love, and 100 days of learning together,” principal Erika Center said.

They decided to celebrate each other, what they mean to one another, and the simple fact that they get to be together.

“I love school. Mrs. Fowler is sweet,” Adeline Ussery said. “I get to see two of my friends. One of them is my cousin.”

“They know that, when they’re in here, they’re safe, they’re happy, and they’re whole,” Fowler said. “We don’t worry about COVID. We just focus on each other, and we just focus on our friendships and what we’re learning, and we just have a good time.”

Each grade dressed up as something that just isn’t complete without others. For example, kindergartners chose letters and, when together, they made the alphabet.

“It’s been a unique year and what we have learned together, through being together this year, is the importance of being together,” Center said. “It’s just reminded us of things that we take for granted and being together is one of those things. I think, through all of this, we have learned that our time together is precious.”

Those at Holly Springs-Motlow Elementary are hoping the pandemic will soon come to an end and that they can stay together–in the classroom–for many, many more days.

“Our classroom is a family and we come in every day–regardless of our masks, regardless of our situations at home–we just want to be together,” Fowler said.

“I want to learn all the things that I can,” Ussery said.