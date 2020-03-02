Spartanburg Co. School Dist. 1’s network issues caused by ransomware, officials say

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County School District One officials said the district’s recent network connectivity issues were the result of ransomware.

According to district spokeswoman Sandra Williams, the ransomware caused only network issues, and said there was no breach of any personal or financial information.

“The district has been working diligently with cybersecurity experts to determine the origin of the ransomware and reinforce existing security measures,” Williams said. “In an effort to decrease cyber vulnerability, the district is reviewing all aspects of our network to ensure that this does not happen again. At this time, our district network connections are fully functioning.”

