Spartanburg Co. School Dist. 3 varsity girls’ basketball games, practices postponed until Feb. 5 due to COVID-19 case

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County School District 3 officials announced Friday that all varsity girls’ basketball practices and games would be postponed until next week.

According to the school district’s news release, they were made aware of a student-athlete that had tested positive for COVID-19 and said they would be following DHEC’s recommendation to have all varsity girls basketball players considered as close contacts to quarantine.

Practices and games will be postponed until Feb. 5.

Any student within close contact of the student that tested positive has been notified by Broome High School.

