Spartanburg Co. School Dist. 4 releases Return to School Plan

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County School District 4 officials released their Return to School Plan.

According to the district, the students will attend school either through a hybrid model or virtual school.

The hybrid model, which was the choice they said parents preferred, will have students attending a full school day on alternating days.

Students will be assigned A or B schedules according to their last names and/or home addresses, in an effort to allow siblings to attend on the same days.

The first day of school for students on the A schedule will be Monday, Aug. 17, and the first day of school for students on the B schedule with be Tuesday, Aug. 18.

According to the release, on alternating days when students are not meeting face-to-face, students will be completing subject area assignments related to coursework and assignments on alternating days will be greater than the typical daily homework assignments.

Students on the A schedule will also attend on Friday, Aug. 21 and alternate Friday afterword. Students on the B schedule will also attend on Friday, Aug. 28 and then will alternate Fridays afterword.

According to the release, students enrolled in the half-day 3K program will attend classes daily according to their designated times.

Spartanburg 4 Virtual School is another option parents can choose for their child.

If parents choose to enroll their student in virtual school, there will be required meetings to discuss online programs and they must complete the “Declaration of Intent.” The “Declaration of Intent” forms are due by July 31.

If parents do not select the hybrid model or the virtual school by July 31, their student will be enrolled in hybrid model.

For more information on the school options, closures and transitions, transportation, physical entry points, personal protective equipment, safety precautions and other back to school information, click here.

For more information, visit the school’s website here.