Spartanburg Co. School Dist. 6 announces back to school plan, start date

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County School District 6 officials have released their back to school plan.

The school district said their Roadmap to Reopening has schools starting on Aug. 17, using a hybrid model.

According to the release, the hybrid model will have students coming to school two days a week and will receive three days of distance learning.

Students with last name of:

A-L: will attend on Mondays and Wednesday

M-Z: will attend school on Tuesdays and Thursdays

According to the release, the hybrid model will allow students to transition back to school in smaller groups, as well as give employees time to adjust to new guidelines and safety procedures.

The school district said their goal is to move into a 5-day face-to-face model on Sept. 8

Parents may also choose to send their students to their new Virtual Academy, where they will stay home and receive instruction off-campus.

If parents do choose the virtual option, they must commit their student to virtual learning for the semester. Registration for the Virtual Academy is July 29.

