SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County School District Three employee celebrated a milestone Monday surrounded by family and friends.

Daphine Spivey, the school bookkeeper, celebrated 50 years of service at Daniel Morgan Technology Center.

Spivey joined the Daniel Morgan Technology Center in 1972.

“It’s been really good. I have really enjoyed it and I wouldn’t change anything if I had to do it again,” Spivey said. “I would still work at Daniel Morgan.”

Although Spivey’s daughter retired a few years back, Spivey has not said anything about potentially retiring yet.