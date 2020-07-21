Spartanburg Co. school district shares plans for bus safety when school starts back

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – With the start of school at the front of everyone’s minds, we wanted to see what transportation will look like if and when students return to the classroom.

7 News spoke with one Spartanburg County school district about how they plan to keep students safe on the bus, and we learned what one bus driver thinks about the plan.

“We used to laugh and talk and just have a good time with each other,” a Spartanburg County bus driver said.

The bus driver, who wants to remain anonymous, told 7 News he misses his bus riders and fellow bus drivers.

“We have more interaction with the children than teachers because we’re in close quarters,” he said.

And that’s why he said he’s worried about going back to work. But Spartanburg School District 4 said they have a plan to keep students and bus drivers safe–should they return to in-person learning.

“You can’t socially distance a complete six feet on a bus, so what we’re requiring is that all of our students wear masks on the bus,” Clark Simpkins, with District 4, said.

The district told 7 News they’ll only fill the buses at half capacity and, while students are asked to bring their own mask, they will be provided if needed.

The bus driver said he picks up and drops off students at six different schools, and, even with smaller groups of bus riders, he said he’s worried about the virus spreading–and possibly to those most vulnerable.

“I have asthma and a serious breathing problem,” he said. “We’ve got a couple of drivers who have cancer, so if they get it, it’s going to really knock them out of the park.”

Spartanburg District 4 said they will be disinfecting their buses thoroughly.

“We will be cleaning buses twice a day–after the morning run and after the evening run,” Simpkins said. “The state is supposed to be providing foggers and backpacks so that we kind of just walk on and spray everything down.”

But, even with these safety measures, the Spartanburg County bus driver said he’d rather see a 100% virtual return to school.

“I’d prefer not to have any of the students come back to school until this virus is controlled,” he said.

District 4 wants parents to know they’ll do everything they can to protect your children when it’s time for them to come back.

“Hopefully, we’ll be able to keep everybody safe and get everybody to school on time,” Simpkins said.