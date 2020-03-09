Spartanburg Co. school districts issue joint release on coronavirus monitoring, response plan

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Schools districts issued a joint statement about the preparations being made in regard to the coronavirus, or COVID-19.

In the release, district leaders said they have been monitoring and planning for the potential arrival of the coronavirus and issued their response and important steps for employees and families of Spartanburg County districts.

According to the release, each district will be providing updates, recommendations and next steps that should be taken should a case of coronavirus be confirmed by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control among the districts’ students, staff and/or families.

Upcoming field trips and activities are still on-schedule at this time, with the exception of off-site learning activities scheduled to take place at medical facilities or nursing homes.

The school districts said they are following the guidance provided by DHEC that was released in a statement on Sunday:

“In line with CDC guidance, [DHEC] does not recommend closing schools or canceling public events at this time. DHEC will monitor absentee rates in schools and businesses as well as reports of illness in the community to determine if or when closures may be recommended. DHEC also is providing updated recommendations to schools and day care facilities, colleges and universities, and organizers of large events. That updated information is publicly available at scdhec.gov/COVID-19. DHEC continues to be in communication with state agencies and community partners.” -SC DHEC officials

According to the release, any students or staff members who experience illness — cases particularly with a fever, cough, shortness of breath — are asked to stay home until their symptoms subside.

“This is not the time to power through; it is the time to act calmly with caution and flexibility for the good of our community,” according to the release. “DHEC has advised that MUSC Health is providing free telehealth screening to all South Carolinians.”

District officials are also asking families to monitor their home district’s website for updates and developments.

The following is information taken directly from the news release about Spartanburg County districts’ monitoring and response plan:

How are Spartanburg County School Districts preparing for COVID-19?

All seven district are closely monitoring and following guidance from the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), local response planners and agencies, and the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDOE). In addition to maintaining close communication with these organizations, we are working in tandem and close communication with one another. Our primary focus is to keep our students and our community safe while providing continuity of service to students. All districts will provide updates to our communities as new information becomes available or as there are developments to the coronavirus’ impact within our schools.

Specific steps being taken include:

Reviewing our emergency response plans with key personnel across schools and departments

Monitoring field trip destinations to ensure students are not traveling to or through cities experiencing an outbreak (as defined by the CDC)

Monitoring the enrollment of new students and responding accordingly

Reminding students and staff to limit physical contact, follow appropriate respiratory etiquette, and to regularly and thoroughly wash hands

Reminding parents and employees that students or staff who have symptoms of a respiratory illness should not come to school or work

Requesting that students who have a household member who has been recommended for home isolation not return to school until the isolation period has ended in their household

Monitoring absenteeism and notifying local health officials about large increases in student or staff absences

Strengthening procedures to isolate and send home students and staff who are sick at school as soon as symptoms present

Enhancing existing cleaning and disinfecting processes and frequency

How will Spartanburg County School Districts respond in the event of a local outbreak?

Increased communication with families

Coordinated student handwashing and enhanced screening of people with respiratory symptoms or potential exposure within our schools

Further increasing the frequency and methods of cleaning hard surfaces such as doorknobs and desks

Postponement or cancellation of extra-curricular events and after-school activities

Closure of one or more schools with implementation of remote learning procedures and/or other methods of academic instruction at home

Should a case of coronavirus be confirmed by DHEC among a district’s students, staff or families, that district will immediately notify all employees and parents and provide recommendations and next steps. If the closure of one or more schools should become necessary, our districts are prepared to implement approaches that allow learning to continue in an academically appropriate manner. Maintaining our students’ educational experience will be a priority, particularly as this positive focus would provide important stress-relieving benefits during a time when students may feel anxious.

What can families do now to help prevent the spread of coronavirus?

The partnership of our families is a critical component of our school districts’ preparation and response to the potential spreading of Coronavirus. Families are advised to remain informed and closely follow guidance from the CDC. The most important role families can play at home is to ensure all members of their household follow these everyday precautions. A brief summary of these includes:

Stop germs by washing your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keeping your hands clean is one of the most important things you can do to stop the spread of germs and stay healthy.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.

If a member of a students’ household has traveled in an area of outbreak, has come into contact with someone who has been diagnosed with coronavirus, or is diagnosed themselves with Coronavirus, families are urged to report this information to their child’s school immediately. All students and staff who are experiencing illness – particularly fever, cough or shortness of breath – are asked to remain at home until their symptoms have cleared.