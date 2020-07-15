Spartanburg Co. School districts to evaluate reopening plans after McMaster’s announcement

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Following Gov. Henry McMaster’s announcement Wednesday morning in regards to schools reopening, Spartanburg County superintendents said they are “working diligently together to evaluate each district’s plan to determine the appropriate next steps.”

According to the joint news release, the districts said modifications may be necessary following new guidance from the governor.

“Each district will communicate any changes to their previous reopening plans as quickly as possible,” according to the release. “Spartanburg County superintendents wish to extend their appreciation for the continued support and patience from parents, teachers, students, and community partners.”

The school districts said they are committed to providing a safe and the best possible learning experience for all students.