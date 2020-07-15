Spartanburg Co. School districts to evaluate reopening plans after McMaster’s announcement

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
school-classroom-education-teaching-generic_1522248589150.jpg

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Following Gov. Henry McMaster’s announcement Wednesday morning in regards to schools reopening, Spartanburg County superintendents said they are “working diligently together to evaluate each district’s plan to determine the appropriate next steps.”

According to the joint news release, the districts said modifications may be necessary following new guidance from the governor.

“Each district will communicate any changes to their previous reopening plans as quickly as possible,” according to the release. “Spartanburg County superintendents wish to extend their appreciation for the continued support and patience from parents, teachers, students, and community partners.”

The school districts said they are committed to providing a safe and the best possible learning experience for all students.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Carolina Eats Contest
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories