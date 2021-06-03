Spartanburg Co. school districts to offer free meals to anyone 18 or younger over the summer

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County school districts are gearing up to feed any and all children over the summer break.

7 News got a behind-the-scenes look at how they’re doing it.

“District Six, we always want to put our students first. That’s first and foremost in what we do,” Spartanburg School District 6 Director of Foodservice Ron Jones said.

Starting next week, Spartanburg School District 6 will be partnering with the USDA to provide free breakfast and lunch for kids over the summer.

“We realize that families have been through very, very difficult times,” Jones said.

In fact, a crew is already working to put together and package frozen lunches.

“We are budgeting to do 80,000 of those,” Jones said.

On Wednesday, they packaged lots of hamburger steak with mashed potatoes, green beans, and rolls.

They plan to have several other options as well.

“We’re doing one of the school favorites. We do General Tso’s chicken,” Jones said. “We’re also doing chicken over a whole-grain brown rice and that’s a favorite.”

Every Wednesday–starting on June 9th and lasting until July 28th–a food truck, or a school bus, will be delivering a week’s worth of breakfast and lunch to each child.

“We chose to take this delivery model because it gives families some more flexibility,” Jones said.

Here’s the kicker: you don’t even have to be a District 6 student to get food.

“We feed any child, 18 and under, that appears at one of our sites,” Jones said.

Here is a list of those sites and the times food will be delivered there:

10:30-11:00 Canaan Pointe (200 Canaan Pointe Dr.)

11:30-12:00 Saint Matthews (101 St Matthews Ln.)

12:30-1:15 Spartanburg Memorial Airport Park (500 Ammons Rd) at the waterpark

“Hunger doesn’t take a vacation. Students are hungry year-round,” Jones said. “The summer feeding program fills the gap where the school lunch program leaves off.”

Milk and juice will be included with the meals.

District 6 told us meals will not be delivered on July 7th because of the July 4th holiday.

Many District 6 students are already being fed free meals in summer school programs.

Every Spartanburg County school district, as well as Greenville County Schools, will be offering free meals this summer.

Spartanburg School District 7 said they will also be offering 7-day meal kit pick-up. Those will be held on Thursdays at Pine Street Elementary for anyone 18 years old or younger.

Click here for more information on Spartanburg School District 2’s summer meal plan.