Spartanburg Co. school nurses gearing up for start of school

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County students return to school next week and school nurses are already gearing up for a busy start.

7 News learned how one school district is making sure your children stay safe and healthy.

Before entering a school building in Spartanburg School District 1, each student will have their temperature checked. If they have a fever, they’ll be sent back home.

School officials are hoping this will help to prevent the potential spread of the virus and free up their school nurses who anticipate having lots of visitors.

“When your children enter these buildings, they are safe, they are loved, they are cared for, and they are instructed in an environment that provides their best interest,” Trish Beason, with Spartanburg School District 1, said.

With school starting back in just a few days, students’ health is at the front of everyone’s minds–especially school nurses.

“We’ve tried our best to prepare our nurses, who are on the front line and the first point of contact, if someone is not feeling well,” Beason said.

If a student feels sick, they will be escorted to the nurse’s office where they’ll be asked a list of screening questions.

“With or without a fever, we want to know whether or not you’ve had a loss of taste or smell, whether you have a cough and a cough that has gotten worse, and whether or not you’re short of breath or having breathing issues,” Beason said.

If the student answers “Yes” to any of those questions, they will be placed in an isolation room until someone comes to pick them up and take them home. The isolation room is a new addition at each District 1 school.

“Being able to separate children who may be coming for their typical daily medications, or other check-ins they typically do with the nurse, from those folks who may be symptomatic,” Beason said.

Because they expect the nurse to stay busy, each school will have faculty and staff members throughout the building who can help out if needed.

“They’re trained by the nurse to be able to provide some health services that do not require assessment,” Beason said. “That kind of takes one of the many things that they’re responsible for off of their hands if, in fact, they find themselves swamped.”

And school officials want to stress the importance of not sending your child to school at all if they’re sick or showing symptoms.

“If your child tells you, for whatever the reason, that they are not feeling well, it’s in everyone’s best interest that that child remain at home,” Beason said.

In the meantime, school nurses across District 1 are getting ready.

“To the best of our ability, we will provide the safest, healthiest environment for your children,” Beason said.

If a student is sent home for showing symptoms, district officials told 7 News they cannot allow the student to come back to school until they have a doctor’s note stating that their conditions are not related to COVID-19.