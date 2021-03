SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County schools are working together for a good cause.

All seven Spartanburg County school districts have teamed up to help fight hunger by coordinating a countywide food drive that will benefit local food pantries.

Beginning this week, all schools in Spartanburg County will be collecting non-perishable food items through April 1.

You can help support by donating if you are able!