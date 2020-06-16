Spartanburg Co. sheriff addresses racist graffiti, asks public for help

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in an investigation regarding the graffiti that appeared in the Little Africa community.

7 News spoke with the sheriff about why it’s so important to find the person or people responsible.

“It’s very aggravating when people talk about the children of God like that, just because they have a little more melanin in their skin,” Sheriff Wright. “Even if the country was at settling peace right now, I don’t like it when people talk about God’s children that way.”

That was Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright’s reaction when he learned about the recent vandalism in his county.

On Monday, photos of signs spray painted with swastikas and racial slurs showed up in the Little Africa community.

“There are a lot of good families up there,” Wright said. “There are a lot of good men and women up there, and they don’t deserve to be targeted like that for sure.”

Sheriff Wright said actions like these will never be tolerated under his watch.

“I still go back to Genesis 1:27. God created us all in His like image, and He created male and female. There’s a period at the end of that sentence, so it doesn’t really matter about your skin color or your height, or what you have or what you don’t,” he said.

Sheriff Wright is now asking that if you have any information about this case, or any surveillance video that could help them identify a person or vehicle, to reach out to the sheriff’s office immediately.

“I need to know who this is,” Wright said. “I’m not going to try and throw them under the jail. I’m going to make them pay for the damage and that kind of stuff; but I would like for them to be made to sit down and talk with other people of different color and understand that these people are just like everybody else.”

In the meantime, Sheriff Wright said he hopes he doesn’t see anything else like this in his jurisdiction.

“My prayer for this county is that we will see each other through Christ’s eyes,” he said. “If we would do that, I think all this other stuff will fall by the wayside.”