SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Drive-shootings are “plaguing Spartanburg County,” according to Sheriff Chuck Wright.

Since 2022, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office has received 485 calls for shooting into a dwelling.

In 2022, they had 62 of these type of incidents reported. In 2023, deputies investigated 53 incidents regarding that offense.

Of the 53 reported this year, the sheriff’s office has made eight arrests, two of them being adults. The other six were juveniles between the ages of 14-17.

In total, there has been 715 rounds fired at these homes, which were occupied.

Sheriff Wright said the following rounds were found at different locations:

.380

9mm

.40

.223 -AR round

.556 – AR round

7.62×39

With these 53 incidents, two people were injured. One of the victims being an 11-year-old girl.

Sheriff Wright said that most of the guns used in these shootings are stolen by suspects who usually break into cars that are unlocked.

“If you see someone checking doors, call us,” Sheriff Wright said.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public to remove guns from their vehicles to prevent them from being stolen and used in a violent act.

“Help us, help you,” Sheriff Wright said.

The first incident occurred in April of this year. The sheriff’s office said two people were inside the house, and seven shell casings were recovered at the scene.

The second incident happened in November. Six people were inside the house, and 16 shell casings were recovered.

The third incident happened on Monday. Deputies said four people were inside the home, and 23 shell casings were recovered.

Anyone with information about drive-by shootings or car break-ins are asked to contact the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.