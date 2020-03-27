Woman charged after kilo of meth found in vehicle during traffic stop in Spartanburg Co.

1  of  9
by: WSPA Staff

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office’s officials arrested a woman after deputies found a kilogram of methamphetamine inside her vehicle during a traffic stop on Thursday.

According to a sheriff’s office, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office’s Narcotics Unit, along with the Spartanburg County Traffic Unit, were investigating information about trafficking methamphetamine and were given information about a suspect vehicle and description of the driver.

Sheriff’s Office officials set up two units for surveillance around the Landrum community and saw a vehicle matching the description in the area of Highway 14 and Interstate 26.

According to the news release, deputies observed a traffic violation and stopped the vehicle.

During the traffic stop, deputies found approximately one kilogram of methamphetamine (1023 grams) inside the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Fabiloa Robledo, 32, of Columbia,was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine over 400 grams.

A 3-year-old child, determined to be Robledo’s daughter, was in the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop.

DSS responded to the scene and took custody of the child.

A bond hearing was set for Robledo at 2 p.m.

