Spartanburg Co. Sheriff to update on homicide investigation involving man found dead in burned car

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright will hold a press conference on Thursday to update on a homicide investigation.

We previously reported the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office and sheriff’s office investigators were initially called to Carolina Country Club Rd. near Blanchard Rd. for a report of a crash Saturday, Nov. 13.

A man was found dead in a burned vehicle. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified that person as 37-year-old Lamar Douglas Jones, of Spartanburg.

Investigators determined the man’s injuries were not from a car crash and began investigating the incident as a homicide.

Sheriff Wright will update on the case at 10:30 a.m. WSPA will stream the press conference.