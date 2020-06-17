$10K reward being offered for info in Inman woman’s deadly shooting case, sheriff says

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright announced Wednesday that a reward is being offered for information in regard to a woman’s shooting death earlier this year.

Wright said during a news conference Wednesday that a $10,000 reward is being offered by family members of Regina Allen, 32, of Inman, who was shot in killed in Inman back in April.

We reported earlier that deputies responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Miller Point Drive in Inman at around 10:30 p.m. on April 20.

When they arrived on-scene, they found a woman who had been shot several times, as well as a male victim who had been shot once.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The male victim was treated and released, but the woman died on April 21.

The coroner identified the woman as Regina Allen, 32, of Inman.

At the time of the initial release, investigators said they believed the victims were targeted, but a motive was unknown.

On Wednesday, Wright and Regina Allen’s mother, Beverly Allen, spoke during the news conference, asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.

“We cannot live in a society that we’re afraid to tell somebody or tell what somebody’s done that took a life,” Wright said.

Beverly Allen said during the news conference that her daughter’s death has left a hole in their family.

“The killer didn’t only shoot my daughter, he shot a hole in all of our hearts,” Beverly Allen said. “We wake up every morning and it’s like a new hole that’s shot into our hearts.”

She added that she’s praying for the killer and hopes they will come forward and confess to the crime.

“I’m praying that the goodness of God will overtake this killer and lead him to repent and come forward,” Beverly Allen said. “I don’t know who you are, but God knows who you are.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office or Crime Stopper at 1-888-CRIME-SC.