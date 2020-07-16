Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for leads in 2002 cold case

CAMPOBELLO, S.C. (WSPA) — On the 18th anniversary of the crime, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and victims’ families are renewing requests for the 2002 homicide that left 23-year-old Zachary Cunard and 32-year-old Michael McGraw dead.

“It’s like losing a limb,” Marcie Davis, Cunard’s mother said. “You have to work your way around it. It’s not just on the anniversary day. It’s every day. You deal with it every day.”

Davis said she remembers her son as a practical joker, a devoted husband and a proud soon-to-be father.

According to the sheriff’s office, Cunard and McGraw were shot to death in Cunard’s home, located at 1190 Dickson Road in Campobello, on July 16, 2002 between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Deputies later found McGraw’s car in Greenville County on Old Ballenger Mill Road. The car had been burned.

Investigators want leads on the case, no matter how insignificant they may seem. Tips can be sent to Diane Lestage, an investigator with the Unsolved Homicide Unit, at dlestage@spartanburgcounty.org or by calling 864-503-4556.

Crime Stoppers can be reached at 1-888-CRIME SC.