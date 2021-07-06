Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy faces domestic violence charge

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been charged in connection to a domestic violence incident.

Agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Monday arrested the deputy in connection with a domestic incident that happened July 5 in Spartanburg County.

35-year-old Blake Jeffery Barton was charged with second degree domestic violence, according to SLED.

The request for the SLED investigation was made by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Barton was booked at the Spartanburg County Detention Center. The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.