Reward for information on Spartanburg county homicide increased to $10,000

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The family of Corey ‘Bigcee’ Jackson has increased a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Jackson’s shooter.

Jackson was shot and killed in his home on Ebel Court on July 25, 2021.

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright announced the now $10,000 reward in a press conference Wednesday morning. Jackson’s family previously offered a $6,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

“It hurts my heart to know that a family has to offer that kind of money just so someone will tell the truth,” the Sheriff said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. Callers can also contact CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIMESC should they wish to remain anonymous.

