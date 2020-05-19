Spartanburg Co. sheriff’s office approved for $207K COVID-19 grant

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Council gave its approval to the sheriff’s office for a federal Coronavirus grant that would help protect their officers during this time.

7 News spoke with Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright about how the money will impact the way his deputies do their jobs.

“It’s been very different. These gloves right here, we’ve doubled down on our order the minute we found out something bad may be coming,” Sheriff Wright said.

Besides a gun and a badge, masks and gloves have now become a part of the everyday uniform for deputies at the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Wright said his department has been blessed, as many community members have donated personal protective equipment and hand sanitizer to them since the pandemic started.

“They care about their community and they care about their officers,” Wright said.

But the sheriff suspects they’ll need much more.

“COVID-19 is here to stay. Unfortunately, we’re just going to have to make sure that we are taking precautions,” Sheriff Wright said. “I’ve got to keep my family safe.”

That’s why he applied for a federal Coronavirus grant of about $207,000.

The sheriff was hoping to use about $10,700 of that towards ten new drones, but that request was denied.

“What does this have to do with Coronavirus? Well, it’s a crowd control thing,” Sheriff Wright said. “Instead of us having to go out and interface with people while this Corona thing is going on, we could have a better view of what’s going on, and make it safer for the officers and the people.”

Instead, the sheriff will be getting many more personal protective equipment kits, gloves, and hand sanitizer; and he said he’s very grateful.

“I don’t have to worry about them having to go out there and be exposed,” he said. “Put the gloves on, put them in the garbage. Put a mask on and, if they go to where they think there might be some problems, throw the mask away and they’ve got a fresh mask to put on themselves.”

The sheriff’s office is expecting to get 472 PPE kits at $63,205, as well 185 cases of gloves at $30,525 and 285 cases of hand sanitizer at $6,270.

“We’re going to keep doing the right thing. We’re going to wash our hands and we’re not going to lick doorknobs,” Sheriff Wright said with a laugh.