Man faces murder charge after confessing to shooting, killing man in Campobello

Wayne Lee Fowler
Patterson Road scene (WSPA)

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) - Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office officials said a man was arrested after he admitted to shooting and killing a man early Thursday morning in Campobello.

According to a Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office news release, deputies were called to the 300 block of Patterson Road, at around 1:15 a.m.

Sheriff's Office officials said a 911 caller told dispatch that he had shot the victim and when deputies arrived at the scene, they found a truck facing the wrong way in the road with a man standing beside it.

Another man was laying in the road in front of the truck with a gunshot wound.

EMS crews responded to the area and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 911 caller -- identified as Wayne Lee Fowler, 63, of Inman -- was detained and taken to the sheriff's office, where he told investigators he and the victim were friends, but the victim had reportedly threatened some of his family members.

Fowler said he went looking for the victim.

According to the release, Fowler reportedly had gone by the victim's home and told some of the victim's family members that he was going to kill the victim, prior to the shooting.

Fowler confessed to shooting the victim after he found him walking down the road near the incident location.

The weapon used in the incident was found inside the truck at the scene.

Fowler was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center at around 6 a.m.

According to the release, Fowler will appear before a magistrate for his bond arraignment.

An investigation into the motive for the shooting is ongoing at this time.

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger identified the victim as Sherland Scott Frye, 44, of Campobello.

Clevenger said an autopsy has been scheduled.

Our 7News crew that responded to the scene saw several shell casings in the road, which was shut down more than two hours after the shooting.