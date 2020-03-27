Spartanburg Co. teachers ride “love train” to see their students at home

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Some Spartanburg County teachers are really missing seeing their kiddos in the classroom; so, they’ve come up with a way to see them while still practicing social distancing.

“It’s been two long weeks without seeing them,” Kindergarten teacher Crystal Clark said.

Coronavirus has forced students to learn from home, and the social distancing has hit some Spartanburg County teachers like a train.

“It has been so strange,” 4th grade teacher Kimberly Gregory said. “It’s fun to see them on the Zoom sessions we’ve been holding, and we look forward to those days, but it’s just not the same as in-person instruction with these little ones.”

And those little ones told 7 News they feel the same.

“I miss seeing my friends and teachers,” 4th grader Logan Buchholtz said.

That’s why schools across Spartanburg District 5 decided to do something to spread some choo-choo-cheer.

Teachers went full steam ahead, spending several hours decking out their cars, and carrying special freight like posters, pom poms, balloons, and more.

“I wanted to make it personalized and special for them,” Gregory said. “This is something that they will remember forever.”

The teachers then chugged along to several different stations where their most favorite passengers waited.

“I loved that all of the teachers were out of their sunroofs and just having fun and showing their school spirit,” parent Kerri Buchholtz said. “I think it just means the world to the kids, too.”

And, for the little ones who are looking for the caboose on their homeschooling journey, their teachers want them to know, while they may feel de-railed right now, things will go back to normal soon and they’re encouraging them to stay on track until then.

“Be patient,” Gregory said. “We will see each other very soon. We don’t know when–we have no control over this–but we are so excited. We miss them so much.”

“Even though they’re not here, the sun is still shining, the birds are still chirping, and we are feeling alright,” Clark said.