SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – There are 460 people who have active bench warrants for violation of their child support payment plan in Spartanburg County, so the county is hosting an event to give them a second chance.

The event will take place in the lower level of the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium, located at 385 N. Church Street in Spartanburg, from April 6 – 8. It will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on April 6 and 7, and from 8:30 a.m. to noon on April 8.

According to Spartanburg County, those who attend the event will not be arrested, and their warrant will be lifted.

In an additional effort to increase attendance, Spartanburg County has asked the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office to suspend child support bench warrants for these three days in April.

Those who participate in this program will speak with county representatives who will then take each case to our Family Court judges for review. The judges will then sign orders on a case-by-case basis.

The goal is to set up a payment plan that suits each individual situation.

There will also be legal aid, several staffing agencies and the Upstate Fatherhood Coalition on-site for individuals who may be seeking employment.

The county said you only need to attend one of the three days and that appointments are not necessary to participate.