Spartanburg Co. woman accused of attacking man with kitchen knife

WSPA Staff

Andrea Jefferson

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A man told deputies he was stabbed by his girlfriend after she accused him of flirting with another woman.

Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office charged Andrea Nicole Jefferson, 38, of Drayton Mills with aggravated domestic violence, according to jail records.

Deputies responded Sunday to a stabbing at a home on Carney Street. 

A report says an officer found the victim standing in the middle of the street bleeding from an arm. 

The victim told deputies that Jefferson accused him of flirting with another woman and became enraged, stabbing and slashing at him with a large kitchen knife as he tried to leave their home. 

The report says the victim was cut on his arm and had several cuts to his back, including a large cut down most of his back. 

Jefferson initially told deputies that she didn’t touch the victim and denied having a knife. 

Jefferson later said they got into an argument that turned physical and she grabbed a knife and cut the victim when he balled up his fist like he wanted to fight, according to the report.

Deputies reportedly observed no injuries on Jefferson.

She was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center on Sunday and released the following day, jail records show. 

