Spartanburg Co. woman accused of neglecting vulnerable adult

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A Spartanburg woman was arrested after authorities found her elderly mother living in filth.

Sandra Karen Hannah, 52, is charged with neglect of a vulnerable adult, according to jail records.

A Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office report says a deputy responded Saturday to a disturbance at a home on Palomino Drive. The deputy was reportedly “overcome by the stench of ammonia” and decay inside the home where trash, food and other items were stacked almost knee high.

A 79-year-old woman told the deputy that Hannah had been on a drinking binge and refused to help give the victim her insulin.

Hannah appeared passed out and was reportedly uncooperative.

The deputy writes in the report that the house was “in the worst condition of any residence I have ever been in. The amount of clutter, trash, rotten food, and animal feces, makes the entire residence a biological, health, and fire hazard.”

The victim was placed in emergency protective custody.

Hannah remains in the Spartanburg County Detention Center under $5,000 bond, according to jail records.