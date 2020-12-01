Spartanburg Co. woman arrested for operating business without license

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Department of Revenue agents said a businesswoman in Spartanburg County was arrested and charged with operating a business without a license.

According to an arrest warrant, Laura C. Lawson, 49, of Lyman, operated Carolina Threads Monogramming and Gifts LLC in December 2019 and the Department of Revenue revoked the retail license for failure to pay business taxes.

Lawson was reportedly told to close her business and to stop making retail sales, but an investigation revealed that the business continued to make sales.

According to a news release from SCDOR, Lawson faces a maximum penalty of 30 days in jail and/or a $200 fine.

She was taken to he Spartanburg County Detention Center, where she awaits a bond hearing.