Spartanburg Co. woman sentenced in ‘brutal’ attack of store clerk

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A Woodruff woman received a 12-year prison sentence in a violent attack on a store clerk.

Tammy Darlene Huitt, 53, pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of kidnapping, first-degree assault and shoplifting, according to the Seventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

The attack happened last October at the Dollar General store on Highway 146 in Woodruff.

Prosecutors say Huitt repeatedly punched and kicked the victim. The clerk was also hit with a belt during the attack, and prosecutors say Huitt doused the victim with lighter fluid taken from a shelf in the store.

The lighter fluid left the victim with chemical burns. She also suffered severe bruising to her face and torso, prosecutors say.

According to a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office report, Tedra Nicole Peeler grabbed another victim’s wrists to keep her from calling 911. Peeler was also charged in the attack. Her charges include kidnapping, aggravated assault, third-degree assault and shoplifting.

Prosecutors say a store employee identified Huitt in the assault that was recorded on security cameras in the store.

“It was a brutal assault,” Assistant Solicitor Jennifer Jordan said in a news release. “I’m thankful the victim is making progress in her recovery.”

Huitt was previously convicted for methamphetamine possession and unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to prosecutors.

Charges against Peeler are still pending.