Spartanburg Co. works with state leaders to provide free Wi-Fi

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- TSeika Shippy didn’t have access to the internet in her home.

Every morning she, her husband, and their four children had to drive to Spartanburg High School to use the free internet, just so they could get their homework done.

District 7 spoke to her and learned what it’s like from her perspective.

“It’s a routine and it’s kind of challenging, but the great thing about it is though that I can spend more time with them,” Shippy said. “I always wanted to know what it was like to home school my children, and now this is the opportunity.”

Families that have no internet access is an issue that Spartanburg District 7 Superintendent, Jeff Stevens, says was only brought to light by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve known that this has been an issue for a while, and like we said this event exposed that to a certain degree,” Stevens said.

However, he says a solution is coming.



Families that meet certain qualifications can register to get a portable Wi-Fi device or a subscription to their home internet provider.

Stevens says he hopes other South Carolina schools pay attention to the urgency of this problem.

“It’s certainly a need, and we want to be a participant in that, as all of our Spartanburg County schools,” Stevens said. “Hopefully every school district throughout our state is participating in this event.

District 7 also told us that this is a need that won’t go away after the pandemic, even though the free internet program only runs until December of this year.

They said that they hope it will continue into future school years.

Each district in Spartanburg has a different timeline on the deadline for signing up for free internet access. Click here for more information.