Spartanburg community cleaning up after storm leaves behind hefty damage

News

by: Melanie Palmer

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Flipped over RV’s, car windows smashed in and trees snapped like twigs. This is what some Spartanburg residents and business owners in the area are stuck with after a storm barreled through the area.

“The rain came down and we heard this big boom and it got really dark. Once it got dark, that’s when the power went out, it got scary. It was really scary,” said Spartanburg Resident, Willease Maybin.

A scene out of a movie and one that Willease Maybin told us she hopes to never replay. She is just one of the many people living in a Spartanburg neighborhood that were in the path of destruction.

And same goes for pastor Jesse Canty’s church.

“I knew it was a tornado the minute I’d seen it,” said Living Waters Church Pastor, Jesse Canty.

He was driving when the storm hit. When he got to his church, devastation.

“When I pulled up and saw this, that the whole roof was gone, my heart just dropped,” said Canty.

And just next door, Yvon Paul has also been left heartbroken. He told us he has owned a car lot in the hard hit area for a long time now.

“I’ve never seen that before. I use to see it happen somewhere else but in Spartanburg, you don’t see that happen. I didn’t know that was going to happen to my business,” said YVP Auto Sales LLC Owner, Yvon Paul.

When it comes to what’s next for business owners like Paul and the people living in this neighborhood, they’re still trying to figure it all out.

But for Pastor Canty, he told us he knows this much. His place of worship that is now missing a portion of its roof is just a building. He told 7 News what really makes the church is the people.

“Whether it’s bigger, whether it’s smaller makes no difference. We’re just happy no lives were taken and that everybody is safe,” Canty said.

