Spartanburg community creates BLM mural downtown

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- Sixteen artists, with one message.

Right in the middle of downtown Spartanburg, you’ll now be able to see a mural with the words ‘Black Lives Matter’ spray painted brightly to the road.

“For this to happen, it means a lot of people are actually coming together as one,” one Spartanburg resident, Joy Downing, said.

For City Councilwoman, Erica Brown, it’s not just the message of the mural that’s important, but the location as well.

“We also felt like it was very symbolic in that it faces city hall, faces the police department. Our neighborhoods have a really good, positive relationship with our police department and city hall,” Brown said. “They’re very engaging within our communities. This is just a way for us to continue to unite.”

As the mural stretches 240 feet, each artist was in charge of one letter.

One of the artists involved is Frankie Zombie, who shared some of his inspiration for the mural.

“I’m also gonna add in some different quotes and concepts as far as historic leaders such as Martin Luther King and Malcolm X.”

He has done several projects in the Spartanburg area and says art reaches everyone, but he says this project is especially powerful.

“I’m just blessed and humbled enough to be able to make history. Help rewrite the new America, you know, the new history books,” Zombie said.



Each of the artists was able to choose the design of the letter they were in charge of and some said a lot of their ideas came from experiences they’ve had in their lives.